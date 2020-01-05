(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A tide of mourners wept and beat their chests in the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, paying homage to top general Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

"Death to America," they chanted at a mass gathering in the southwestern city, where Soleimani's remains arrived from Iraq before dawn, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

Packing the streets as Shiite chants resonated in the air, mourners held up portraits of Soleimani, seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war and for spearheading Iran's middle East operations as commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport, shocking the Islamic republic. He was 62.

The air strike was ordered by President Donald Trump, who said the Iranian general had been planning an "imminent" attack on US diplomats and the roughly 5,200 American troops deployed in Baghdad.

Soleimani's assassination ratcheted up tensions between the arch-enemies and sparked fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly vowed "severe revenge" and declared three days of mourning.

- 'Glorious crowd' - On Sunday, thousands of mourners dressed in black were seen gathered in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz in a live broadcast on state television.

The channel showed crowds gathered in Mollavi Square with flags in green, white and red -- depicting the blood of "martyrs".

Aerial footage showed a tide of mourners crammed into the square and the surrounding streets of downtown Ahvaz, a city of 1.3 million people.

"A glorious crowd is at the ceremony," said state television.

"The presence of children, teenagers, relatives, veterans, families of martyrs of (the Iran-Iraq war) and defenders of Haram (those martyred in Syria) is a glimpse of the glory of this ceremony," it added.

In Tehran, members of parliament chanted "Death to America" for a few minutes during a regular session, ISNA reported.

"Trump, this is the voice of the Iranian nation, listen," speaker Ali Larijani was quoted as saying.

Soleimani's remains and those of five other Iranians -- all Guards members -- killed in the US drone strike had arrived at Ahvaz airport before dawn, ISNA said.

With them were the remains of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group, who was also killed in the US strike.

They are expected to be flown to Tehran for more tributes on Sunday evening.

On Monday, Khamenei is expected to pray over Soleimani's remains at Tehran University before a procession to Azadi Square.

His remains are then due to be taken to the holy city of Qom for a ceremony at Masumeh shrine, ahead of a funeral in his hometown Kerman on Tuesday.