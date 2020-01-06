Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iran general Soleimani

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Mourners packed the streets of Tehran on Monday for ceremonies to pay homage to top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

Clutching portraits of their hero, the crowd gathered on the outskirts of Tehran University where the supreme leader is to preside over prayers for the slain general, an AFP correspondent reported.

In freezing early morning temperatures, women in black walked alongside men holding up flags bearing the Names of Shiite imams as they walked down Enghelab (Revolution) Street towards the university.

"Down with USA," said a placard held up by a young woman wearing a black chadour.

The procession was broadcast live on state television, with screens bearing a black ribbon across the top left hand corner in a rare tribute.

Soleimani, who spearheaded Iran's middle East operations as commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad airport. He was 62.

The attack was ordered by President Donald Trump, who said the Quds commander had been planning an "imminent" attack on US diplomats and forces in Iraq.