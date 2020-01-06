UrduPoint.com
Mourners Pack Tehran To Grieve Iranian General Soleimani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Tehran, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Mourners packed the streets of Tehran early Monday for ceremonies to pay homage to top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

Clutching portraits of their hero in their hands, the crowd gathered on the outskirts of Tehran University where the supreme leader is to preside over prayers for the slain general.

