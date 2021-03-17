Mourners pay tribute to late S.Africa Zulu king

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Clad in leopard skins and colourful beads, hundreds of mourners on Wednesday gathered to pay their respects to the king of the Zulus, South Africa's largest ethnic group, who died of illness last week.

King Goodwill Zwelithini was the longest-serving monarch in Zulu history, reigning for half a century through years of apartheid and democratic transition.

He died early on Friday in the eastern city of Durban, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.

His remains have been taken back to his birthplace, the small southeastern town of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where he will be laid to rest after midnight.

The intimate ceremony, to be conducted behind closed doors at the KwaKhethomthandayo royal residence, is referred to as a "planting" rather than a burial.

Women in elaborate necklaces and headbands danced and sang as they paraded towards the mortuary where Zwelithini's body is being kept.

Men known as "amaButho", Zulu regiments, followed the maidens in traditional leopard skins and ostrich feathers -- wielding spears, shields and clubs known as "knobkerries".

The procession marched behind a banner that read "thank you for being the shining light of hope".