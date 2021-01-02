UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moyes Hails Change In West Ham Mentality After Win At Everton

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Moyes hails change in West Ham mentality after win at Everton

Liverpool, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :West Ham manager David Moyes said there has been a change in mindset with the Hammers this season after Tomas Soucek's late strike earned a 1-0 win at Everton.

Moyes's men had the toughest festive fixture schedule in the Premier League with three games in six days, but finished the stronger of the sides as Soucek netted the winner four minutes from time.

"The players have played three games in six games, they are amazing," said Moyes, who won for the first time as a visiting manager at Goodison Park, where he made his name in 11 years in charge of Everton.

"I don't think there was any difference in the fitness levels so great credit to the players, there has been a big change in the mentality here at West Ham." Victory took West Ham to within three points of third, although they remain in 10th in a tight Premier League table.

Everton on the other hand were left to rue a huge missed opportunity to bolster their European credentials as they missed the chance to close to within a point of local rivals Liverpool at the top of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti was able to welcome back Richarlison from a concussion and James Rodriguez made his return from injury off the bench in the second-half, but the Toffees rarely put West Ham stand-in goalkeeper Darren Randolph under any pressure.

"It was not a good game," said Ancelotti. "We didn't have opportunities and we didn't concede opportunities, they had a lucky deflection and we lost the game.

"We could play with more intensity and more quality up front."Soucek's goals from midfield have played a big part in his side's success this season and the Czech international scored for the fourth time in seven games when Aaron Cresswell's deflected effort broke kindly to him.

Later, Manchester United have the chance to move level on points with Liverpool when they host in-form Aston Villa, who could go third with victory at Old Trafford.

Related Topics

Liverpool David Old Trafford Manchester United From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

2 hours ago

PDM trying to escape corruption cases through pres ..

2 hours ago

President suggests early population census with st ..

2 hours ago

Afghan Court Sentences to Death Plotter Behind Dea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.