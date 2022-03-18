UrduPoint.com

Mozambican Defense Forces Kill 10 Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Mozambican defense forces kill 10 terrorists

MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Mozambique defense forces has killed 10 terrorists who attacked the population of Matemo Island in the country's northern province Cabo Delgado on midnight, the state media Radio Mozambique reported on Friday.

"An air and maritime force were deployed to the scene where they fought a heavy battle, preliminary data reveals that 10 terrorists were killed and several war materials seized," the report quoted Ernesto Mandungue, spokesperson of the provincial police command in Cabo Delgado, as saying.

The terrorists allegedly entered the Matemo Island disguised as villagers and their presence was reported by the villagers to defense authorities, according to the report.

The report says searches are still being carried out and the navigation around the island areas has been interrupted until security is restored. The Matemo Island is part of the Ibo district, one of the landing and embarkation points for internal displaced people fleeing the conflicts.

Related Topics

Police Mozambique Media

Recent Stories

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Polan ..

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Poland

18 minutes ago
 Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of C ..

Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of Chatbot in Ehsaas Raabta app

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EV ..

Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EVs; eco-friendly technology: Br ..

19 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent ..

Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent people in IIOJK

21 minutes ago
 Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry ..

Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry

21 minutes ago
 Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: ..

Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: Mukhi Eshwar

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>