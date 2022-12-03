UrduPoint.com

Mozambican President Inaugurates Production Lines For Chinese-invested Heavy Sands Project

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Mozambican president inaugurates production lines for Chinese-invested heavy sands project

MAPUTO, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inaugurated Friday two production lines for the heavy sands investment made by the Chinese company Ding Sheng Minerals in the Chibuto district in Mozambique's southern province of Gaza.

With the official kick-off of the two new production lines on top of the old production lines, Ding Sheng Minerals has reached a production capacity of more than 1.8 million tonnes of titanium and zirconium ore products per year, according to the representative of the company, Lin Wenwen.

At the ceremony, Nyusi saw the mineral sand samples on display and visited the production facilities at one of the mining sites.

In his following speech, Nyusi congratulated the successful operation of the project and said the measures taken by the company to protect the environment in the mining area and benefit the local communities were commendable.

He was referring to the re-settlement houses and the water processing center that could provide tap water for 200,000 residents, among other facilities that were built by the company.

"We are sure that due to the magnitude of this venture, the Chibuto region will become a development hub with the infrastructure to be developed for other economic activities in the chain of operations and logistics of heavy sands projects," said the president.

He said the project created some 3,000 jobs for Mozambican and foreign workers during its construction process while expressing thanks to China for bringing investments to his country.

The president highlighted that Mozambique has rich and diverse mineral resources and that together with other projects in the extractive sector, the Chibuto project will contribute to state coffer and the growth of the gross domestic product.

Related Topics

Water China Gaza Company Mozambique Hub Top Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

30 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

37 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.