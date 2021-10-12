UrduPoint.com

Mozambique Forces Kill Head Of Opposition Armed Group

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Mozambique forces kill head of opposition armed group

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The leader of an armed dissident faction of Mozambique's main opposition party was killed on Monday in clashes with security forces, the head of police said.

Mariano Nhongo headed a splinter group of the Renamo party, the Renamo Military Junta, formed in opposition to a 2019 peace agreement with the ruling Frelimo party.

General police commander Bernardino Rafael said Nhongo was killed in a battle with defence and security forces in the eastern Sofala province on Monday morning.

"The Military Junta first attacked the patrol and this exchange of fire resulted in the death of Mariano Nhongo," Rafael said in a televised address, adding the intention had been to arrest and convict him.

"This was not the expected end," he said, adding that one of Nhongo's "closest followers" was also killed in the process.

Mozambique's government accuses the Renamo junta of carrying out several attacks and killing civilians in the central part of the southern African country.

The unrest has hindered a peace and disarmament pact between President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, signed in 2019 after decades of hostilities.

Former rebel group Renamo fought a brutal civil war against the Frelimo government between 1975 and 1992, after which it was allowed to enter politics as part of a peace agreement.

But Renamo retained an armed wing, and its forces clashed again with government soldiers between 2013 and 2016.

Nhongo had continued to stoke violence, refusing to set weapons aside even after the two sides made peace again.

The United Nations on Monday said his death was "an unfortunate end to the situation".

"For more than two years we have been seeking to establish relationships with Nhongo," UN Mozambique envoy Mirko Manzoni said in a statement, lauding the government's peace building efforts.

"Opportunities to use dialogue instead of violence have been repeatedly opened up," he noted. "However, they proved fruitless."

Related Topics

Fire Police United Nations Exchange Stoke Mozambique 2016 2019 Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

10 minutes ago
 DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civilisations can meet in UAE: Abdu ..

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nucle ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

2 hours ago
 Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.