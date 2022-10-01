Mozambique launches census on artisanal fishing, aquaculture

MAPUTO, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) --:Mozambican government launched Friday the 4th Artisanal Fishing and Aquaculture Census, aiming to collect data on the fishing activities in the country and better capitalize on the sector's economic potential.

The census is expected to provide information about the number of fishermen operating nationwide, the fishing vessels that are functional, and the kind of equipment used to capture different sea products, said the Minister of the Sea, Interior Waters and Fisheries, Lidia Cardoso, who addressed the launching ceremony in Maputo.

Despite the country's 2,700-kilometer coastline, fishing authorities' records indicate undue losses, and they hope to improve this scenario through informed decisions backed by the data collected during the census, said the minister.

Some of the reasons leading to negative records in the artisanal fishing sector include illegal fishing and the use of inappropriate equipment, a phenomenon that tends to intensify in the country, according to the data shared at the event.