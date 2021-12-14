UrduPoint.com

Mozambique Receives Another Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From China

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Mozambique receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

MAPUTO, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Another batch of COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccines donated by China has arrived in Mozambique to help the African country better deal with the pandemic.

Speaking at a handover ceremony at the Health Ministry here on Monday, Minister of Health Armindo Tiago said the new batch of Chinese vaccines came "at an opportune time" as the country is witnessing a resurgence of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus.

Mozambique has so far confirmed at least 17 cases of the Omicron variant, Tiago said, noting that the vaccines will allow his ministry to accelerate the National Vaccination Campaign. He called on the public to join the campaign and comply with the preventive measures more strictly.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun said that at the just-concluded 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for African countries, and the batch that Mozambique just received is part of the promise.

"Currently, the Chinese side and the Mozambican side are in close contact on next year's vaccine cooperation," Wang said, adding that China will explore further opportunities for cooperation and will continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Mozambique.

Related Topics

China Mozambique From Billion Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoverie ..

UAE announces 110 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

6 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.04 a barrel Monday

6 minutes ago
 EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in col ..

EPG launches &#039;Postcards to Space&#039; in collaboration with leading global ..

6 minutes ago
 Borouge, ADNOC L&amp;S enter long-term agreement t ..

Borouge, ADNOC L&amp;S enter long-term agreement to enable industrial growth in ..

21 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, ..

Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, US - Kremlin

27 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday 14th Dec, 2021

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.