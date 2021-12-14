Mozambique receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

MAPUTO, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Another batch of COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccines donated by China has arrived in Mozambique to help the African country better deal with the pandemic.

Speaking at a handover ceremony at the Health Ministry here on Monday, Minister of Health Armindo Tiago said the new batch of Chinese vaccines came "at an opportune time" as the country is witnessing a resurgence of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus.

Mozambique has so far confirmed at least 17 cases of the Omicron variant, Tiago said, noting that the vaccines will allow his ministry to accelerate the National Vaccination Campaign. He called on the public to join the campaign and comply with the preventive measures more strictly.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun said that at the just-concluded 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for African countries, and the batch that Mozambique just received is part of the promise.

"Currently, the Chinese side and the Mozambican side are in close contact on next year's vaccine cooperation," Wang said, adding that China will explore further opportunities for cooperation and will continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Mozambique.