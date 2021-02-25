UrduPoint.com
Mozambique Receives Its First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines From China

Thu 25th February 2021



MAPUTO, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived here on Wednesday to help the African country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was also the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines received by the country.

Speaking after a delivery ceremony at the airport, Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario praised China's role in fighting the pandemic and thanked the Chinese people for the friendship, adding that "the rapid availability of vaccines against COVID-19 reflects the commitment and determination" of both the Chinese and Mozambican governments in guaranteeing people's well-being.

According to him, the vaccination plan will prioritize high-risk groups including health professionals, and more details will be shared in due course by the Ministry of Health.

Calling the COVID-19 pandemic "the common enemy of humanity," Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun said the vaccine is a powerful weapon to fight the coronavirus and that Mozambique is among the first countries in Africa where the vaccines are made available.

