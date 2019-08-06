Mozambique rivals to sign final peace deal

(@imziishan)

Maputo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Mozambique's ex-rebel group-turned opposition party, Renamo, will on Tuesday sign a final peace agreement with the government in Maputo, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.

This marks the third attempt to secure a lasting peace deal between the two long-time rivals since 1992.

It comes days after President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade penned a pact on Thursday in Gorongosa National Park agreeing to formally end military hostilities.

The pact brought to a finish the long peace negotiation process initiated by Afonso Dhlakama, the historic leader of the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo) who died in May last year, and comes just months before general elections on October 15.

The impoverished southern African country votes in parliamentary and presidential polls in which the ruling Frelimo party, which has dominated power for more than four decades, is expected to win.

Renamo launched a brutal 16-year civil war against the Frelimo government shortly after independence from Portugal in 1975, a conflict that left one million people dead.

The rebel movement then entered politics after a 1992 peace pact which was signed in Rome, paving the way for multi-party elections in 1994.

Renamo lost that vote and subsequent elections and became the official opposition party.