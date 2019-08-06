UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique Rivals To Sign Final Peace Deal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Mozambique rivals to sign final peace deal

Maputo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Mozambique's ex-rebel group-turned opposition party, Renamo, will on Tuesday sign a final peace agreement with the government in Maputo, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.

This marks the third attempt to secure a lasting peace deal between the two long-time rivals since 1992.

It comes days after President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade penned a pact on Thursday in Gorongosa National Park agreeing to formally end military hostilities.

The pact brought to a finish the long peace negotiation process initiated by Afonso Dhlakama, the historic leader of the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo) who died in May last year, and comes just months before general elections on October 15.

The impoverished southern African country votes in parliamentary and presidential polls in which the ruling Frelimo party, which has dominated power for more than four decades, is expected to win.

Renamo launched a brutal 16-year civil war against the Frelimo government shortly after independence from Portugal in 1975, a conflict that left one million people dead.

The rebel movement then entered politics after a 1992 peace pact which was signed in Rome, paving the way for multi-party elections in 1994.

Renamo lost that vote and subsequent elections and became the official opposition party.

Related Topics

Dead Vote Died Rome Maputo Independence Portugal Mozambique May October From Government Agreement Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 6, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Dale Steyn announces Test match cricket retirement

10 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack outside National Can ..

10 hours ago

UAE champions excel at World Para Athletics Junior ..

10 hours ago

Foreign Minister urges UN to intervene over IoK si ..

10 hours ago

Brighton sign French striker Maupay from Brentford ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.