Mozambique To Vote In Tense Election After Violent Campaign

Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Mozambique votes in a general election on Tuesday that some fear could test the country's fragile peace, after a heated campaign marred by violence and allegations of electoral fraud.

The Frelimo party, which has ruled the impoverished southern African nation since independence from Portugal in 1975, is widely expected to again beat its arch-rival Renamo, a former rebel group turned main opposition party.

President Filipe Nyusi, 60, is forecasted to win a second five-year term despite his popularity taking a hit from chronic unrest and a financial crisis linked to alleged state corruption.

However Frelimo will likely see its stranglehold on power loosen after 44 years at the helm.

While the poll is expected to see regional wins for Renamo, few think Frelimo will be unseated from government.

"Frelimo is a machine," said Castro Davis, a 42-year-old public servant in the capital Maputo, predicting "straight-forward victory." But mother Elena Jorge, 50, told AFP wants Renamo to win "so that Mozambicans' situation can improve".

"I believe and people know that these elections will not be free, fair or transparent -- but we have hope," she said.

Around 13 million of Mozambique's 30 million citizens are registered to vote in the polls, which are scheduled to open at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and close at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

