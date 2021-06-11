Mozambique urged to use force wisely, aid and dialogue to tackle insurgency

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Mozambique should combine its military response to a spiralling militants insurgency with aid to disenchanted communities and dialogue with militants to offer them an exit from violence, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said Friday.

The Brussels-based think tank urged Maputo to "use force wisely" in tackling the brutal campaign unfolding in its gas-rich north.

The authorities should accept outside offers of military assistance but focus on containing the insurgency and protecting displaced civilians, it said in a report.

"There needs to be an appropriate level of military support to pressure this group... to consider surrendering, but also to offer them a pathway out," its main author, Dino Mahtani, told AFP.

Mozambique would need to resolve "the set of local factors that have spurred... militants into battle" in order to stem the violence, the report stressed.