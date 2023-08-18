Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday a deal aimed to bring long-term preventative HIV treatment to vulnerable populations was on hold after the drugmaker imposed pricing confidentiality.

In a statement, MSF called on ViiV Healthcare, to withdraw unacceptable conditions suddenly added to a long-negotiated purchase agreement for the preventative HIV drug cabotegravir long-acting (CAB-LA).

These conditions, including a confidentiality clause on the drug's price and supply terms, "are not acceptable in MSF purchase agreements", the statement said.

MSF warned that the new conditions were holding up its procurement of the drug, which it said was the most effective form of HIV prevention available today.

ViiV Healthcare is a subsidiary of British pharmaceutical giant GSK.

A spokesperson for Viiv said: "We share MSF's ambition to enable access to Cabotegravir LA for PrEP.

"We remain committed to supporting our partners, and we're currently working closely on contract negotiations with MSF to enable access to Cabotegravir LA for PrEP as quickly as possible.

" MSF said it had been negotiating the deal since early 2022, with the aim to first bring the highly effective drug, given as an injection every eight weeks instead of as daily pills, to vulnerable populations in Mozambique.

But a few months ago ViiV had suddenly added the confidentiality clause, it said.

It had also announced it retained the power to terminate the contract or refuse the purchase order without just reasons, what MSF said undermined supply security.

MSF is "stuck in an infuriating situation," Helen Bygrave with the MSF Access Campaign said in the statement.

"There's a lifesaving HIV prevention drug at our fingertips, but ViiV, the only corporation producing CAB-LA for at least the next three to four years, is deliberately putting up red tape to delay access for people in our care."