MSF Suspends Some Work In Tigray After Aid Workers Killed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MSF suspends some work in Tigray after aid workers killed

Addis Ababa, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday it was halting work in some parts of Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region after the "brutal murder" of three of its staff last month.

"MSF announces the suspension of its activities in Abi Adi, Adigrat and Axum, in central and eastern Tigray. MSF teams in other areas of Tigray will continue cautiously to provide assistance to people in urgent need," the group, known by its French acronym MSF, said in a statement that also called for an "immediate investigation" into the killings.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

