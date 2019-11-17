UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mubarak Haveli: A Symbol Of Glorious Past Spanning Over Centuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Mubarak Haveli: A symbol of glorious past spanning over centuries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Mubarak Haveli, located inside Bhatti Gate, near Bazaar Hakeemaan Lohare, used to be the finest and oldest single family abode of Qazalbash family in central Punjab.

The Haveli was built around 1863 by Nawab Ali Raza who was herbal doctor (hakeem) by profession. He also contributed immensely to business and cultural values of history.

Walking through narrow alleyways, a large, wooden and green front gate of Mubarak Haveli approaches, from where; a tapered corridor with whitewashed brick walls leads to the inner courtyard. The floor of the courtyard is covered with rectangular stone tiles.

On the other side, the courtyard opens into a heavily incensed living area. The walls are painted brick red. The top floor had wooden arches while the ground floor had vaulted wooden windows.

Green ivies and bushy shrubs dangled on the red wall. This part leads to a huge open area with white marble walls and lofty arches, with a small square clean water pond having lampposts around it. It had black alams lining the wall on one side, and a four feet silver ta'zia with intricate engravings.

The construction of the Haveli was followed by the will of three brothers: Nadar Ali, Bahar Ali and Bahadur Ali. It was named after the son of Bahadur. The family remained as a single unit till the time of Nawab Sahib, however, later on it was divided into two units: Fakir Family and Syed Family.

The 'Fakir Family' being nearest to Darbar of Mughal also remained in power but the other half of the family has faced crucial times. Moreover, the history of the Haveli is also sometimes linked with Koh-e-Noor.

The architectural design of haveli also resembles to the art and culture of Mughals as Lahore is one of those sub-continental cities which had most of the Mughals in it.

The wide and long courtyards wooden doors and pillars make manifestation of the glory of past. The kankar lime stone works reflects the dedication and versatility of Mughals and Sikhs affection for art and traditional culture.

Shah Shuja Durrani of Afghanistan had to flee his home and came to Maharajah Ranjit Singh's court for help in 1813. The Maharajah kept the deposed king in this Haveli under house arrest and forcefully took the Kohinoor diamond and other crown jewels from Durrani. The Afghan king had to escape in disguise with his family to save his life.

After British overthrew the Mughals, the Haveli was returned rightfully to the Qazalbash family in 1927 and still its look-over by his grandsons. A major portion of the Haveli was restored from the west side which was damaged earlier when the haveli was left empty for a decade.

Talking to APP, a shop owner, Khurram at Bhatti Gate said that all these sites represent 1000 years history of Lahore. He said that the Haveli also represent the amalgamation of different traditions which lie within the walls of Lahore. Pakistan is lucky enough that it had a privilege of having seen the glorious past, he added.

The renovation was done by the owners and the British rulers as a sign of positive approach towards the interfaith harmony. After the renovation, one portion of the Haveli was licensed as Imam Bargah and the rest of it remained residential area.

A native of the area, Khalil Sheerazi said that two of the religious processions are yearly held here which culminate at Karbala Gamah Shah.

Mubarak Haveli was not only an architectural building but was also serving thousands of religious pilgrims for about a century.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Century Business Punjab Water Doctor Karbala Silver Family All From Top Court Muharram

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

12 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

12 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

12 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.