UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Much-changed Lions To Play Sharks After Covid Scare

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Much-changed Lions to play Sharks after Covid scare

Johannesburg, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A tour match between the Sharks and the British and Irish Lions will go ahead in Johannesburg later Wednesday, but the visitors have made eight late Covid-related changes.

The Lions said early on Wednesday an unnamed staff member had tested positive for coronavirus and had close contacts with two other staff members and two players.

In an updated statement, the Lions said one of their 37 players as well as the staff member had tested positive for the virus.

They added the two affected tourists had close contacts with 12 others in the travelling party -- eight players and four staff members.

Full-back Liam Williams, winger Anthony Watson, fly-half Dan Biggar and scrum-half Gareth Davies have dropped out of the original run-on team.

Josh Adams, who scored four tries in the tour-opening 56-14 victory over the Johannesburg-based Lions last Saturday, Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Farrell and Ali price replace them.

There have also been four changes among the replacements with full-back Stuart Hogg, centre Chris Harris, tour captain and scrum-half Connor Murray and flanker Tadhg Beirne no longer included.

They have been replaced by Finn Russell, Maro Itoje, Hamish Watson and Taulupe Faletau, and there is no recognised reserve scrum-half on a bench containing seven forwards.

Because the entire travelling party had to be retested on Wednesday, the kick-off has been restored to its original time of 2000 (1800 GMT).

The match had been brought forward one hour to avoid a clash with the screening of the England-Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final in London.

Revised Lions team (15-1) Josh Adams; Louis Rees-Zammit, Elliot Daly, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Owen Farrell, Ali Price; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Josh Navidi; Adam Beard, Iain Henderson (capt); Zander Fagerson, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako VunipolaReplacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Jack Conan, Hamish Watson, Finn Russell, Taulupe FaletauCoach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

Related Topics

London Biggar Johannesburg Van Price Ireland Euro 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia Expects to Become Full EU Member Despite C ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Find Compromise With US on Humanit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Arranging UN Syria Envoy's Trip to Moscow - ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on Election Results, ..

7 minutes ago

Ambassador Antonov Confirms US, Russia to Conduct ..

7 minutes ago

US, Russia Have to Normalize Functioning of Diplom ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.