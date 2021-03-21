UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Much Of UK Holds Once-in-decade Census Largely Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Much of UK holds once-in-decade census largely online

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Much of Britain on Sunday conducts a once-in-a-decade census, for the first time completed primarily online and which will ask about gender identity to help develop policy, services and "further equality".

The census will be held in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to gather detailed information on the country's population, their characteristics, education, religion, ethnicity, working life and health.

It was postponed in Scotland until next year due to the pandemic, so UK-wide results will be collated later.

The census - the 22nd in British history and last conducted in 2011 - is carried out to help inform decision-makers in national and local government, community groups, charities and businesses.

The compulsory survey is the most important single source of information about the size and characteristics of the country's population.

Traditionally conducted on the doorstep by an army of questioners, this year it will be completed primarily online, in a change spurred by the coronavirus crisis.

Around 90 percent of households have been sent a code to login with online, while some paper copies are also available for those who need them.

People refusing to complete the survey face a fine.

The census has previously asked people for their sex, among other things.

However, respondents aged over 16 can also now provide a voluntary response to an additional question about whether "the gender you identify with (is) the same as your sex registered at birth".

Related Topics

Army Education Fine Same Wales Ireland Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

58 seconds ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

1 minute ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

1 hour ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.