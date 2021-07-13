Mudflow kills eight people in Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Eight people, including two children, were swept away by a mudflow in Jalal-Abad Oblast, in the south of Kyrgyzstan, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported Tuesday.

The mudflow occurred as a result of torrential rains in Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region.

The bodies of six citizens have been found, and the search for two children aged 3 and 5 continues, the report said.

Also, the mudflow washed out roads, destroyed bridges and flooded several houses.