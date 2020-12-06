Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in 3-3 home draw with Leipzig

Berlin, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Thomas Mueller netted twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to draw 3-3 at home to RB Leipzig in Saturday's thrilling top-of-the-table clash.

Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, warmed up for Tuesday's key Champions League clash at home to Manchester United, with a last 16 place at stake, by pushing the European champions hard at the Allianz Arena.

Christopher Nkunku's early goal for Leipzig was cancelled out by a superb equaliser from Jamal Musiala, 17, before Mueller tapped home to put Bayern 2-1 up.

Justin Kluivert levelled before half-time and a thumping Emil Forsberg header put Leipzig ahead soon after the break.

Bayern took a share of the points when Kingsley Coman produced a towering cross -- his third assist of the night -- for Mueller to head home the equaliser on 75 minutes.