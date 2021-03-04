UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mueller Moved To His Cellar While He Was Suffering With Covid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mueller moved to his cellar while he was suffering with Covid

Berlin, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller has revealed how he moved to the cellar of his house to avoid infecting his wife after testing positive for coronavirus last month.

The 31-year-old said he felt ill after testing positive for the coronavirus in Qatar before the Club World Cup final on February 11.

Mueller missed the win over Mexico's Tigres while in isolation before flying back to Germany in a private jet to quarantine at home in Munich.

"In order not to infect my wife Lisa, I stayed in the guest room in the cellar and had no contact with other people," Mueller said in a newsletter he regularly publishes.

"Fortunately, I had a mild course of the disease with two to three days of symptoms, similar to a flu.

" Mueller ate meals with a pane of glass separating him from his wife.

"It was funny to eat in the corridor of your own cellar -- but it works well, as I found out." After a fortnight in quarantine, Mueller returned to Bayern training last Thursday after a health check.

He set up a goal for Robert Lewandowski as a second-half substitute during last Saturday's 5-1 win over Cologne.

His Bayern team-mates Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and Benjamin Pavard have also tested positive for the virus since the start of the year.

Pavard was the last to return to training on Wednesday while the others have since played again.

Related Topics

World Wife Qatar Germany Cologne Munich Leon Mexico February From Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Polls for Senate Chairmanship: PTI  is likely to ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

36 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

45 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

58 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.