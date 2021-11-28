UrduPoint.com

Mueller Says Lewandowski 'has To' Win Ballon D'Or

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski must be awarded the Ballon d'Or trophy when the winner is announced on Monday.

Lewandowski is hoping to win his first Ballon d'Or after taking FIFA's rival award for men's player of the year in 2020.

"'Lewy' has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment," Mueller said Saturday after a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld which kept Bayern top of the Bundesliga.

"There is no one playing so consistently at the moment for club and country.

"There is no need to even talk about it." Lewandowski has scored 30 goals this season -- 25 for Bayern in 20 games in all competitions and five in six matches for Poland.

In May, Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season, set in 1971/72.

Lewandowski netted 41 goals in 29 league appearances last season.

Related Topics

FIFA Bielefeld Poland May 2020 All Top Bayern

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2021

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

9 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

9 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.