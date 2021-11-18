Guadalajara, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Former world number one Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10.

The 28-year-old is projected to end the year at number three in the world.

"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra', like how we say in Spanish," she said.

"That puts me in a very good position for next year, a good ranking. How can I say? A good energy. It's just the payoff for such a long year," she added.

"My team and I worked hard. It pays off. Just shows us that we're doing the right way." Muguruza said it was a delight to win "such a big, big, big tournament, the Masters, in Latin America, here in Mexico.

"I think it's just perfect," she said.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was the only other Spanish player to reach the WTA Finals championship match, falling to German great Steffi Graf in 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York.