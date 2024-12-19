Muhammad Ahmed Shah Awarded Lifetime Membership Of Karachi Press Club
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Journalists Friends of Ahmed Shah honored Lifetime Membership of Karachi Press Club to President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah (Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz).
During the event, Muhammad Ahmed Shah was presented with a lifetime membership of Karachi Press Club in recognition of his exceptional contributions for Arts and Culture. The event saw a large number of participants from the journalist community, members of the Arts Council's governing body and various social and cultural personalities. Among the distinguished attendees were renowned President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, actor and broadcaster Munawar Saeed, President Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Press Club Shoaib Ahmed, senior journalists Mazhar Abbas, A.H. Khanzada, Ahmed Malik, Maqsood Yousufi, Imtiaz Khan Faran and others.
President Karachi Press Club, Saeed Sarbazi, emphasized that this program was not just for the Press Club, but for all friends of Ahmed Shah. He commended Ahmed Shah for encouraging people by name, supporting those who deserved it, and promoting arts, culture, and music for the greater good of society.
Sarbazi expressed that due to the efforts of Ahmed Shah and the Arts Council, Pakistan's soft image was being projected worldwide.
Secretary of Karachi Press Club Shoaib Ahmed noted that it was a proud moment for the Press Club to grant Ahmed Shah a lifetime membership, a reflection of his significant role in promoting the arts and culture, particularly during times when the city's identity was under threat. He stated that Ahmed Shah had introduced Pakistan to the world, and the Press Club fully supported him.
Muhammad Ahmed Shah, thanked the Karachi Press Club for the recognition and shared a personal story about his journey to gaining this honor, highlighting his years of service and commitment to his work. He fondly remembered the time when he sat with major political figures like Benazir Bhutto at the Press Club and how those moments shaped his growth. In closing, Ahmed Shah expressed his gratitude for the lifetime membership and reiterated his commitment to continue serving the city and its people.
