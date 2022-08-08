UrduPoint.com

Muir Wins 1500m Gold On Final Night Of Commonwealth Games Athletics

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Muir wins 1500m gold on final night of Commonwealth Games athletics

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Scotland's Laura Muir ended her Commonwealth Games campaign with a flourish by winning gold in the 1500m on the final day of the athletics competition in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old's team-mate, 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan, just failed make it a memorable double, finishing second behind Kenya's impressive world silver medallist Beatrice Chebet in the 5,000m.

The athletes were roared on by another sell-out crowd at Alexander Stadium, who have been undaunted by the absence of some big Names including sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Andre de Grasse.

Those that stayed to the end on Sunday watched in bitter disappointment as England's women's 4x400m relay team were disqualified for a lane infringement, with Canada taking gold.

Muir, who won bronze in the 800m on Saturday, kicked for glory before the bell and ran a fairly moderate field -- lacking two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon -- ragged, timing 4min 02.75sec.

The Olympic silver medallist was overjoyed, having failed to medal in 2014 and missing the 2018 Games due to veterinary exams.

"You learn from it and your time will come," said Muir, who will bid for more gold medals in the upcoming European Championships.

"It sounds cheesy but it's true. Eight years of Commonwealths and it's been bugging me so this means a lot." The bold front-running McColgan had nothing left in her legs when Chebet made her move with 200m to go.

Chebet strode away to time 14:38.21 for Kenya's fifth successive win in the race.

