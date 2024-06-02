Mujeeb Alam's Death Anniversary Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The death anniversary of the well-known singer of the Pakistani film industry, Mujeeb Alam, was observed today.
On June 2, 2004, the famous singer passed away in Karachi and was laid to rest in Sakhi Hassan cemetery.
Mujeeb Alam's first released film was ‘Maabhir.
In 1966, he recorded songs for the film ‘Jalwah’, and in 1967, he recorded a notable song for the film ‘Chakori’, which brought him widespread recognition and earned him the prestigious ‘Nigar Award’.
Following this success, Mujeeb Alam continued to make his mark in the film industry with a series of popular songs.
His legacy lives on through his timeless songs, which continue to enchant listeners.
As the nation remember him on his death anniversary, his contributions to the world of music and cinema are fondly commemorated.
