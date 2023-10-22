Open Menu

Mukhi House Set Entry Ticket To Attract More Visitors

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Mukhi House set entry ticket to attract more visitors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Management of Mukhi House has fixed the entry ticket to visit one of the oldest heritage site of the country.

Officer Incharge of Mukhi House told on Sunday that in order to disseminate heritage history of Mukhi House and catch sufficient number of people, the management has now set entry ticket at Rs. 50 for adults and free for children.

He told that purpose of ensuring entry ticket was to have as few people in the space at one time, but as many people as possible throughout the entire day.

He said that Mukhi House had allowed photography and film shooting for marriage and other ceremonies, however it could be get through proper approval from the management.

Mukhi House also known as Mukhi Mahal is a museum located in Hyderabad, housing a government school named Khadija Girls School.

Built in 1920 by Jethanand Mukhi, the Mukhi House in Hyderabad served as a family residence until the partition of India compelled the family to vacate by 1957

Led by Kaleemullah Lashari, the restoration team collaborated with the Mukhi family for an accurate representation of the original interior design. In 2020, the Mukhi House was opened for the public as an archaeological museum after restoration of the building's disfigured glory.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Marriage Visit Hyderabad SITE Sunday 2020 Family From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

1 hour ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

1 hour ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

7 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

18 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

21 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous