Mukhi House set entry ticket to attract more visitors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Management of Mukhi House has fixed the entry ticket to visit one of the oldest heritage site of the country.

Officer Incharge of Mukhi House told on Sunday that in order to disseminate heritage history of Mukhi House and catch sufficient number of people, the management has now set entry ticket at Rs. 50 for adults and free for children.

He told that purpose of ensuring entry ticket was to have as few people in the space at one time, but as many people as possible throughout the entire day.

He said that Mukhi House had allowed photography and film shooting for marriage and other ceremonies, however it could be get through proper approval from the management.

Mukhi House also known as Mukhi Mahal is a museum located in Hyderabad, housing a government school named Khadija Girls School.

Built in 1920 by Jethanand Mukhi, the Mukhi House in Hyderabad served as a family residence until the partition of India compelled the family to vacate by 1957

Led by Kaleemullah Lashari, the restoration team collaborated with the Mukhi family for an accurate representation of the original interior design. In 2020, the Mukhi House was opened for the public as an archaeological museum after restoration of the building's disfigured glory.

APP/nsm