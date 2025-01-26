Multani Mitti remains top choice amid beauty trends in rural areas of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) In the ever-evolving world of beauty and skincare, where countless products promise miraculous results, the centuries-old remedy, Multani Mitti continues to hold its ground with unmatched charm and efficacy.

The mitti is also commonly known as Fuller's Earth. This natural wonder has been cherished for generations and is experiencing resurgence in popularity as a go-to solution for skin care enthusiasts around the rural areas of South Punjab.

Multani Mitti is more than just clay; it is a powerhouse of minerals that work wonders for the skin. Known for its gentle yet effective properties, it is widely acclaimed for deep cleansing, soothing inflammation, and revitalizing dull and tired skin.

Its ability to absorb excess oil and impurities makes it best treatment for those with oily or acne-prone skin, while it’s cooling effect provides relief from sunburn and irritation.

The Mitti is often used as a base ingredient in face masks, blended with other natural ingredients like rose water, honey, or turmeric, creating customized solutions for various skin types and concerns. From reducing blemishes to improving skin tone, its benefits are boundless.

What truly sets Multani Mitti apart is its accessibility and affordability. In an era of expensive chemical treatments, this humble clay offers a natural, cost-effective alternative that aligns with the growing trend of eco-friendly and organic skincare.

Rich in minerals like magnesium, calcium, and silica, Multani Mitti has become a sought-after solution for those battling oily and acne-prone skin. Syedia Aliza Gillani, a local beautician, informs about Multani Mitti’s ability to absorb excessive oil and impurities, attributing its effectiveness to the natural elements embedded in this versatile clay.

Multani Mitti is like nature's vacuum for the skin, said Aliza Gillani. She added that Multani Mitti’s natural exfoliating properties work wonders, unclogging pores, and leaving the skin with a radiant and smooth texture.

But its benefits don't stop here, she remarked. Multani Mitti is highly beneficial in reducing blemishes, scars, and pigmentation and thus offering a natural solution for achieving an even skin tone. The clay's cooling and soothing effect also make it the best natural remedy for sunburns, rashes, and various skin irritations, she claimed.

To a query about possible allergic issues, Gillani maintained the importance of conducting a patch test before using Multani Mitti. She added that generally it was safe for most skin types, however a patch test was vital to identify any potential allergic reactions or sensitivities," she advised.

Another beautician, Asifa Bashir Chaudhary, also shared some benefits of Multani Mitti. She stated “It leaves the skin feeling exceptionally soft, radiant, and with a noticeable glow. Usually, incorporated into facial routines, it acts as a transformative step that enhances the overall texture and luminosity of the skin”.

Multani Mitti is not only a skincare marvel but it does wonders for the hair too. She termed it a game-changer for those struggling with excessive oil and dandruff. About usage, mixed with other ingredients like rose water, lemon juice, or honey, Multani Mitti transforms into a powerhouse treatment for luscious locks.

The skincare enthusiast Asifa Bashir Chaudhary also hinted that Multani Mitti was not just a beauty trend but it was a sustainable and affordable option for the poor seeking a natural glow.

Aqsa Malik, a housewife also shared her experience of using Multani Mitti for skincare. She maintained, “I have observed a visible difference in my skin's texture and tone since incorporating Multani Mitti into my routine. The Mitti is simple and highly effective, she stated. She claimed, due to its rich mineral composition and diverse applications, it has become a favorite choice among those seeking authentic, affordable, and sustainable solutions for healthier skin and hair.

About extraction of Multani Mitti, Maqsood Jutt, a shopkeeper in Vehari, informed that it was extracted from clay deposits and then put on ground under sunlight for removal of moisture and then it was sieved to get fine texture.

Known Dermatologist, Dr. Waqas Arqam Malik said that medical education curriculum lacked information about the role of Multani Mitti. He expressed that medical books did not cover the traditional skin care remedy.

However, he underscored the medical community's emphasis on evidence-based practices, stating that doctors typically recommend lab-tested skincare products only. He added that rigorous scrutiny applied to skincare articles endorsed by medical professionals.

While Multani Mitti's historical use is acknowledged, the absence of formal education on its benefits in medical training raises questions about the integration of traditional remedies into modern medical practices, he added.

The revelation by Dr. Malik opened a dialogue on the broader scope of dermatological education and encouraged a more comprehensive approach that considered both modern medical knowledge and traditional remedies.

