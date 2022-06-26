UrduPoint.com

Multi-country Monkeypox Outbreak Not Public Health Emergency: WHO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Multi-country monkeypox outbreak not public health emergency: WHO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said the latest monkeypox spread in over 50 countries does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the highest level of alert the WHO can issue.

However, "a risk of further, sustained transmission into the wider population" should not be overlooked, said some members of the WHO Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak in a report, following a meeting on Thursday.

The report also said that monkeypox virus activity "has been neglected and not well controlled for years in countries in the WHO African Region.

""The convening of the committee itself reflects the increasing concern about the international spread of monkeypox," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday in a statement, adding that the committee is available to be reconvened as per the development of the outbreak.

The committee highlighted a number of conditions that should prompt a re-assessment of the event, such as an increase in the rate of growth of cases reported in the next 21 days, significant spread to and within additional countries, increase in the number of cases in vulnerable groups, and increased morbidity, mortality and rates of hospitalization.

Related Topics

World Alert Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

7 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

15 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

16 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

16 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.