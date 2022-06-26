Multi-country monkeypox outbreak not public health emergency: WHO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said the latest monkeypox spread in over 50 countries does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the highest level of alert the WHO can issue.

However, "a risk of further, sustained transmission into the wider population" should not be overlooked, said some members of the WHO Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak in a report, following a meeting on Thursday.

The report also said that monkeypox virus activity "has been neglected and not well controlled for years in countries in the WHO African Region.

""The convening of the committee itself reflects the increasing concern about the international spread of monkeypox," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday in a statement, adding that the committee is available to be reconvened as per the development of the outbreak.

The committee highlighted a number of conditions that should prompt a re-assessment of the event, such as an increase in the rate of growth of cases reported in the next 21 days, significant spread to and within additional countries, increase in the number of cases in vulnerable groups, and increased morbidity, mortality and rates of hospitalization.