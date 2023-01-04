UrduPoint.com

Multi-time Grand Slam Champion Navratilova Faces Cancer Again

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Multi-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova faces cancer again

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Czech-American tennis player Martina Navratilova said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. "The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome," Navratilova, 66, said in a statement.

"It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got," she added.

Navratilova said she noticed a node in her neck in November and underwent a test, during which doctors discovered a lump in her breast. "Both of these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes," Navratilova's representative Mary Greenham said.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, and completed her treatment in the same year. Navratilova won nine Wimbledon titles to hold the record in women's singles.

