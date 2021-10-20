Multiple Casualties In Damascus Army Bus Bombing: State Media
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:30 AM
Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A bomb attack hit a bus carrying troops in the Syrian capital Damascus Wednesday, causing multiple casualties, the official SANA news agency reported.
"SANA's correspondent reported a terrorist bomb attack using two explosive devices while a military bus passed the Raiss Bridge in Damascus," the news agency said. "The correspondent added that the terrorist bombing killed and injured several people."