UrduPoint.com

Multiple Casualties, Including Deaths, In California Shooting: Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Multiple casualties, including deaths, in California shooting: reports

Monterey Park, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, including deaths, US media reported Sunday, citing law enforcement.

There were scant details, and no immediate confirmation from police in Monterey Park, about eight miles (13 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The area is home to a large number of ethnic Asians.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a police source, said there were "multiple" victims.

One law enforcement source told the paper there were more than a dozen casualties.

City News Service, a reputable local news wire, citing authorities, said there were dead and injured in the incident. It gave no toll.

The agency said it happened about an hour after a Lunar New Year Festival had finished.

"It is an isolated incident," a female sheriff's deputy it named as M. McClendon told City News Service.

The LA Times reported that Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant near the scene said three people had run into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

The three said there was a man with a semiautomatic gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him, and would reload every time he ran out, Choi told the paper.

The Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.

AFP journalists at the scene overnight said there was a large police presence, with areas taped off and helicopters overhead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Los Angeles Man Monterey Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

51 minutes ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

7 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

16 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.