Multiple Chinese-French documentaries to be aired in China

BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The China Media Group (CMG) said on Tuesday that it will broadcast multiple documentaries jointly produced by Chinese and French film-makers, including the space documentary "Beyond the Far Side, the Dawn of a Space Revolution," which will make its debut in China on Wednesday.

"Golden Monkeys: Braving the Impossible" is scheduled to be aired on Thursday.

It shows the fascinating behaviors of the rare golden snub-nosed monkey, which lives in the largest primeval forests in central China.

"Peking Man, The Last Secrets of Humankind," which documents the historical narrative of ancient human evolution in East Asia, will also meet its Chinese audience soon, according to the CMG.

Preparations are underway for the Chinese-French documentary "The Fabulous World of Fungi" and a feature film that tells an exciting adventure story involving a young boy and a panda, said the CMG.