Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Multiple Chinese-French Documentaries To Be Aired In China

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Multiple Chinese-French documentaries to be aired in China

BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The China Media Group (CMG) said on Tuesday that it will broadcast multiple documentaries jointly produced by Chinese and French film-makers, including the space documentary "Beyond the Far Side, the Dawn of a Space Revolution," which will make its debut in China on Wednesday.

"Golden Monkeys: Braving the Impossible" is scheduled to be aired on Thursday.

It shows the fascinating behaviors of the rare golden snub-nosed monkey, which lives in the largest primeval forests in central China.

"Peking Man, The Last Secrets of Humankind," which documents the historical narrative of ancient human evolution in East Asia, will also meet its Chinese audience soon, according to the CMG.

Preparations are underway for the Chinese-French documentary "The Fabulous World of Fungi" and a feature film that tells an exciting adventure story involving a young boy and a panda, said the CMG.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies China Young Man Panda Gold Media Asia

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

58 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.