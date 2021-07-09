UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Sweden

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Multiple dead after small plane crashes in Sweden

Stockholm, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Several people have died after a small aircraft used for skydiving with nine people on board crashed near an airport outside Orebro in Sweden on Thursday, police and rescue services said.

A small propeller plane crashed near Orebro airport, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Stockholm, according to an alert received by Sweden's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) They located the aircraft alongside one of the runways, Carl-Johan Linde, spokesman for the Swedish Maritime Authority which oversees the JRCC, told AFP.

As far as they could tell, the accident happened as the plane was taking off, he added. Nine people were reported to be on board: eight skydivers and the pilot.

Lars Hedelin, spokesman for the Bergslagen region police referred to "multiple" deaths. While he would not give a specific figure, he did say that one person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In 2019, nine people were killed when a plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the city of Umea, northeast Sweden.

Related Topics

Accident Police Died Alert Stockholm Sweden 2019 Airport

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

47 minutes ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

47 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

49 minutes ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

49 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap

49 minutes ago

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.