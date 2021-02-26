UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Deaths In Haiti Prison Break, Including Jail Director

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Multiple deaths in Haiti prison break, including jail director

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Several people were killed Thursday in Haiti, including the director of a prison in the suburbs of capital Port-au-Prince, after several inmates escaped, police said.

"Division inspector Paul Hector Joseph, who is in charge of the civil prison of Croix des Bouquets, was killed in the prison," Gary Desrosiers, the spokesperson for the Haitian national police, told AFP.

"Multiple prisoners have escaped," he added, without specifying the number.

At least six people were shot dead in the streets near the prison, an AFP photographer observed. The victims' identities could not be determined.

Around midday, inmates at the prison in the heart of downtown said they heard bursts of gunfire.

Photos and videos showing men escaping the jail quickly went viral on social media.

Employees at second-hand clothing stores located in a market adjacent to the prison told an AFP photographer that they were forced to give their merchandise to the escaped prisoners.

A large police force was mobilized to the prison, regaining control of the building in the afternoon.

In 2014, more than 300 inmates successfully escaped the high-security prison, which was built with Canadian funding and opened in 2012.

Related Topics

Dead Police Jail Social Media Port-au-Prince Gary Haiti Market

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

10 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

10 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.