UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Eco-crises Could Trigger 'systemic Collapse': Scientists

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Multiple eco-crises could trigger 'systemic collapse': scientists

Paris, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Overlapping environmental crises could tip the planet into "global systemic collapse," more than 200 top scientists warned Wednesday.

Climate change, extreme weather events from hurricanes to heatwaves, the decline of life-sustaining ecosystems, food security and dwindling stores of fresh water -- each poses a monumental challenge to humanity in the 21st century.

Out of 30 global-scale risks, these five topped the list both in terms of likelihood and impact, according to scientists surveyed by Future Earth, an international research organisation.

In combination, they "have the potential to impact and amplify one another in ways that might cascade to create global systemic collapse," a team led by Maria Ivanova, a professor at the Center for Governance and Sustainability at the University of Massachusetts, said in a 50-page report.

Extreme heat waves, for example, speed global warming by releasing planet-warming gases from natural sources, even as they intensify water crises and food scarcity.

Biodiversity loss, meanwhile, weakens the capacity of natural and agricultural systems to cope with climate extremes, also putting food supplies at risk.

Scientists worry especially that rising temperatures could tip the planet's climate system into a self-perpetuating spiral of global warming.

As it is, humanity is struggling -- so far unsuccessfully -- to cap CO2 and methane emissions, mostly from burning fossil fuels.

If at the same time a warming Earth also begins to emit large amounts of these gases from, say, thawing permafrost, such efforts could be overwhelmed.

"Many scientists and policymakers are embedded in institutions that are used to thinking and acting on isolated risks, one at a time," the report said.

"We call on the world's academics, business leaders and policy makers to pay attention to these five global risks and ensure they are treated as interacting systems." Nearly 1,000 decision makers and top CEOs highlighted the same threats in a similar survey last month ahead of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"2020 is a critical time to look at these issues," said Amy Luers, Executive Director of Future Earth.

"Our actions in the next decade will determine our collective future."

Related Topics

Weather Century World Business Water Same Switzerland 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

US Senate acquits President of impeachment charges

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 February 2020

57 minutes ago

UAE Press: Enhancing quality of life for citizens ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

10 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.