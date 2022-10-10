Multiple explosions in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv mayor said on Monday.

Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that multiple explosions were heard in the center of Kyiv today morning. There is no further detail on the incident yet.

Several explosions were also reported in the Dnipro city, according to local media. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian intelligence of carrying out what he said was a "terrorist attack" on the Kerch Bridge.

A huge explosion early Saturday hit the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route for Russia which was built after it annexed Crimea in 2014.