UrduPoint.com

Multiple Explosions In Ukrainian Capital Kyiv

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Multiple explosions in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv mayor said on Monday.

Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that multiple explosions were heard in the center of Kyiv today morning. There is no further detail on the incident yet.

Several explosions were also reported in the Dnipro city, according to local media. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian intelligence of carrying out what he said was a "terrorist attack" on the Kerch Bridge.

A huge explosion early Saturday hit the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route for Russia which was built after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Vladimir Putin Kerch Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

12 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

56 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.