UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Fatalities In US Shooting At Colorado Grocery Store: Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Multiple fatalities in US shooting at Colorado grocery store: police

Boulder, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Multiple people including a police officer were killed by a gunman at a US grocery store Monday in the latest mass shooting in the western state of Colorado, police said.

One "person of interest" is injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store in Boulder, some 30 miles (50 klilometers) northwest of the state capital Denver.

"We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," said Yamaguchi.

Related Topics

Injured Police Boulder Denver

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

8 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

9 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

8 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.