Multiple fatalities in US shooting at Colorado grocery store: police

Boulder, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Multiple people including a police officer were killed by a gunman at a US grocery store Monday in the latest mass shooting in the western state of Colorado, police said.

One "person of interest" is injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store in Boulder, some 30 miles (50 klilometers) northwest of the state capital Denver.

"We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," said Yamaguchi.