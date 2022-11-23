UrduPoint.com

Multiple Fatalities In Walmart Mass Shooting In US State Of Virginia

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Several people have been killed and wounded in a mass shooting at a Walmart supermarket in the US state of Virginia. Officials have confirmed that the shooter is among the dead.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake at around 10.12 p.m. (0312 GMT) on Tuesday night, police spokesman Leo Kosinski told reporters.

"Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam's Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead," the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.

Chesapeake is located in southern Virginia's coastal Hampton Roads region, which includes the cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

State Senator Louise Lucas said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district.""I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.

