Multiple people killed in Texas shooting: CNN

El Paso, United States, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas caused multiple fatalities on Saturday, CNN reported.

Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to the mayor of El Paso, was quoted by the network as saying that "multiple people have been killed in the shooting" in the city and that a number of suspects had been taken into custody.

The local KTSM 9 news channel had earlier reported that 18 people had been shot, without giving a breakdown of the number of dead and injured.