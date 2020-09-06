Multiple stabbings at 'major incident' in Birmingham: UK police

(@FahadShabbir)

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :British police on Sunday declared a "major incident" after several people were stabbed in the centre of the country's second city, Birmingham.

Violence broke out at about 12:30 am (2330 GMT Saturday) in and around the Arcadian Centre, a popular venue filled with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

West Midlands Police confirmed "a number" of stabbings but said it had no information on reports that shots had been fired. No further details on casualties were immediately available.

The incident comes after several previous mass casualty stabbings, including one in the Scottish city of Glasgow on June 26, in which six people were injured, including a police officer.

A man was charged with murder after three people were killed in a park in Reading, west of London, the previous week in an attack investigated by counter-terrorism police.

Britain has been on high alert after two mass stabbings in London in the last year, which saw both perpetrators -- convicted extremists released early from prison -- shot dead by armed officers.

Knife crime in England and Wales increased six percent in the year to the end of March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Birmingham, one of Britain's most ethnically diverse cities with a population of more than one million, has had an explosive recent history of gang violence.

In January 2003, one gang opened fire with an illegal semi-automatic sub-machine gun at a rival group. Two teenage girls who were bystanders were killed in the hail of bullets.