Multiple Victims As Shooter Opens Fire At US Food Festival

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Multiple victims as shooter opens fire at US food festival

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A shooter opened fire at a major food festival in the US state of California on Sunday, police said, with US media reporting at least one person killed and multiple others wounded.

Footage on NBC showed people running as shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose, one of the largest food festivals in the country.

A witness named Julissa Contreras told NBC a white man in his 30s armed with a rifle opened fire indiscriminately.

"I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically.

It was just left to right, right to left," Contreras said, according to NBC.

"He definitely was prepared for what he was doing," she said.

The shooting left one person dead and several others wounded, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

The San Francisco division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that it was "responding to the scene of a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California."

