'Multiple Victims' In Quebec Stabbing, Suspect Arrested: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 11:40 AM

'Multiple victims' in Quebec stabbing, suspect arrested: police

Toronto, Canada, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Police in the Canadian city of Quebec said early Sunday they had arrested a man suspected of stabbing "multiple victims with a knife.""Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ (Quebec city police force) arrested a suspect," the force said on Twitter, asking residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing."

