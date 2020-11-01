'Multiple victims' in Quebec stabbing, suspect arrested: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Toronto, Canada, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Police in the Canadian city of Quebec said early Sunday they had arrested a man suspected of stabbing "multiple victims with a knife.""Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ (Quebec city police force) arrested a suspect," the force said on Twitter, asking residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing."