Mumbai In Lockdown As Indian Vaccines Run Short

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :India's most coronavirus-hit state Maharashtra went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday as the country battles exploding infection numbers and vaccine shortages.

Having let its guard down with mass religious festivals, political rallies and spectators at cricket matches, the world's second most populous nation has added more than a million new infections since late March.

After a lockdown a year ago caused widespread misery and hit the economy for six, the central government is desperate to avoid a hugely unpopular second shutdown.

But many states are tightening the screw, in particular the epicentre Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, where restaurants are shut and public gatherings of more than five people are banned.

Every weekend from Saturday until the end of April the state's 125 million people are confined to their homes unless shopping for food, medicine or travelling.

"I'm not for the lockdown at all but I don't think the government has any other choice," media professional Neha Tyagi, 27, told AFP in Mumbai.

"This lockdown could have been totally avoided if people would take the virus seriously." Cricket is now played behind closed doors -- including the big-bucks Indian Premier League, which began Friday -- and in many states including in the capital New Delhi a night curfew is in force.

All eight teams in the IPL, which includes the sport's top international stars, are in strict bio-bubbles and four players have so far tested positive.

Raipur district, home to the capital of Chhattisgarh state, is under a 10-day lockdown with no one allowed to enter the area unless performing essential services.

