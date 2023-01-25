Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Tommy Paul was inspired by having his mum courtside after she made a late dash from the United States to see him beat fellow American Ben Shelton and make a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open Wednesday.

Paul used his greater experience to grind down 20-year-old Shelton 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a battle of attrition between two unseeded players on Rod Laver Arena.

Paul is the first American man into the last four of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick in 2009, with his mother arriving just in time to witness the feat after a hasty decision to make the trip.

"She's done a lot for me, I mean, from when I was really young until now.

She's sacrificed a ton to get me here. She deserves to be here and deserves to see me win big matches," the 25-year-old said.

"I was really excited to see her and have her here. I saw her before the match. She came to the hotel right before I left for the courts to come warm up." Victory put the 25-year-old into his first major semi-final on the 14th attempt, with the world number 35's previous best at Wimbledon last year when he reached the fourth round.

He still had far more experience than Shelton, who was at only his second major and, remarkably, on his first trip overseas.

Paul leaned on that advantage and his returning prowess to disarm the left-hander's biggest weapons -- his serve and his forehand.