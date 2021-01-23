UrduPoint.com
Munir Akram Briefs UNSC President On Grave Situation In Kashmir, Political Leaders' Incarceration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Munir Akram briefs UNSC president on grave situation in Kashmir, political leaders' incarceration

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, Friday briefed the President of the UN Security Council, Tarek Ladeb of Tunisia, on the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the continuing human rights violations by Indian forces, notably the illegal incarceration and trial of Kashmiri political leaders, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting took place soon after India began its 2-year term on the 15-nation Council as a non-permanent member.

Ambassador Akram's outreach to the the Security Council President was part of the ongoing efforts to expose Indian "aggressive designs towards Pakistan and its illegal policies in Jammu and Kashmir," the sources said.

They said the Pakistani envoy informed the Security Council President about India;s escalating cease-fire violations, the possibility of another Indian "false-flag" operation, as well as India's campaign of propaganda and fake-news against Pakistan.

Ambassador Akram also briefed the Council President about Pakistan's dossier on Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, including India's support and financing of Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), which has been communicated to the United Nations Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Moreover, he briefed the Security Council President on Pakistan's role in facilitating the Afghan peace process and the threat posed by spoilers, from within and outside Afghanistan, to the process.

