Munir Akram Takes Over As Pakistan's Ambassador To UN

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Munir Akram takes over as Pakistan's ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Munir Akram, an expert at multilateral diplomacy, Friday took over as Pakistan's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

Ambassador Akram flew in from Islamabad earlier in the day. He replaces Maleeha Lodhi, who upon the completion of her tenure on Thursday left New York for home.

A well known figure in diplomatic circles, Akram has served as Pakistan's ambassador to the U.N. previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008, after serving as the envoy to the world body's European offices in Geneva for seven years.

During his long term at the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Akram occupied almost every important position.

He was twice the President of the Security Council in May 2003 and again in May 2004; President of the Economic and Social Council in 2005; Chairman of the Group of 77 and China (developing countries) in 2007, and Facilitator on UN Administrative Reform in 2006.

Akram, who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1967, obtained a Master's degree in political science and a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Karachi.

Besides holding various positions in the foreign ministry, he also served at the Pakistani missions in various world capitals, including Brussels and Tokyo.

