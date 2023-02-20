'Muqaddar Ka Sitara' finale leaves lasting impression on netizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Netizens got all emotional after the last episode of Fatima Effendi starrer 'Muqaddar Ka Sitara' on aired, raking 3.7 million views on YouTube.

As the much-loved serial, topping the TRP charts finally came to an end, the cast and crew bids farewell to the drama with lengthy notes, BTS photos and videos.

Turning to her official Instagram handle, the 'Betiyaan' sensation penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards her huge fan following for loving her character in the most-talked-about serial "So today the journey of 'Muqaddar Ka Sitara' came to an end. Thank you all for loving Hadia and making my 2022-2023 so memorable" Sharing the TRP chart on his Insta handle, the epitome of talent Arez Ahmed announced the wrap-up for most-hyped serial "Thank you for the love you all, yes you all.

Wouldn't have been possible without you beautiful people" Ahmed stated followed by a heart emoticon.

The heartthrob Inayat Khan also took it to his respective social media handle, shared the BTS video along with a caption "Good bye from Hadia and Raazi"Khan went on to thank fans for their love and support "Thank you everyone for making reels, shorts, edits and collages for Radiya"Moreover, Khan gave a huge shout-out to Ahmed on his exceptional performance "Your last scene with Safdar Kamal in jail was just outstanding, loved your performance". To which, Ahmed also responded with gratitude wishing him best of luck for the future "Inayat Khan thank you, you were amazing throughout, good luck".