UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Murder' Probe Opened Into Death Of DR Congo Graft Trial Judge: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

'Murder' probe opened into death of DR Congo graft trial judge: minister

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A murder investigation is under way into the death last month of a high-profile judge in the Democratic Republic of Congo who presided over the embezzlement trial of a top presidential aide, the justice minister said Tuesday.

Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende said the judge, Raphael Yanyi, had died in the early hours of May 27 of a haemorrhage caused by head trauma, contradicting a police assertion that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

The death came two days after Yanyi presided over the second hearing in the trial of presidential chief of staff Vital Kamerhe and two co-defendants accused of embezzling more than $50 million (46 million Euros) in state funds from a project to build social housing.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Died Congo May From Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.