'Murder' probe opened into death of DR Congo graft trial judge: minister

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A murder investigation is under way into the death last month of a high-profile judge in the Democratic Republic of Congo who presided over the embezzlement trial of a top presidential aide, the justice minister said Tuesday.

Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende said the judge, Raphael Yanyi, had died in the early hours of May 27 of a haemorrhage caused by head trauma, contradicting a police assertion that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

The death came two days after Yanyi presided over the second hearing in the trial of presidential chief of staff Vital Kamerhe and two co-defendants accused of embezzling more than $50 million (46 million Euros) in state funds from a project to build social housing.